Edinburgh contestants wanted for Come Dine With Me auditions

Do you know your bouillabaisse from your bisque?

The culinary prowess of the Capital’s cooks is being called on to take part in the next series of the popular Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me.

Keen cooks who consider themselves the ultimate host are being invited to show off their skills during filming in the city in March.

The reality television show follows five local budding chefs as they take turns to throw a dinner party for the rest of the group, each scoring one another’s efforts in a bid to win the £1000 first-place prize.

The simple formula – five episodes with five dinner parties around the city, and five strangers cooking and scoring each other has become a TV tea-time staple filming kitchen calamities and moreish masterpieces in homes across the country.

To be in with a shout of getting on the show, all you have to do is live in or around Edinburgh, be free on March 5-9 and be over the age of 18 – and be able to host a dinner party.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Think you can whip up a food frenzy and host a dinner party like no other?

“Think you’ve got what it takes to walk away with a £1000? If so, you could soon be part of the nation’s most favourite teatime show.”

Since its first episode in 2005, Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me has gained a huge following, with millions of viewers.

Dinner tables across Edinburgh have been laid in preparation for the Channel 4 TV cameras six times in the show’s 12 year history.

Amateur chef’s from Edinburgh first appeared on the show in August 2006 and again in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The 2010 contestants enjoyed the experience so much they even met up together for dinner after filming was finished.

Without a camera in sight, the reality TV cooks met up at the Hard Rock Cafe after opening their homes to each other and a scathing film crew eager to turn them against one another in true Come Dine with Me style. Irena Magdalewicz, 35, who lives on Easter Road said the experience was amazing. Fellow contestant Michelle said: “The whole experience was incredible.

“We were lucky to have such a great group – the whole week was fantastic.”

And Toni Giugliano from Firhill added: “The filming was quite a revelation to me and I certainly look at television in a different way now.

“There were a lot of leading questions given to the contestants to try to set up a character of each of us, but it was great fun to be part of,” he said.

To apply, email your name, phone number, postcode and age to: cdwm@shiver.tv