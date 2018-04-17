Edinburgh cosmetic nurse up for industry awards

IT’S enough to make anyone smile.

For Jackie Partridge, it’s a chance to get recognition for a job well done.

She has landed a triple short-listing in a trio of cosmetic and aesthetic competitions.

Jackie, with husband Jarrod, founded Edinburgh’s Dermal Clinic in 2007 with hopes of building a business to be proud of.

Now it has scooped nominations at the Look Awards, the Diamond Awards and Scotland’s Medical Cosmetic Awards.

They were finalist last year for both Cosmetic Clinic of the Year and Best Independent Nurse Prescriber of the Year at the Look Awards.

Jackie has also been shortlisted for Cosmetic Nurse of the Year at The Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards and is a finalist in Scotland’s Medical Cosmetic Awards 2018 for Best Cosmetic Nurse, Best Clinic and Most Influential Practitioner.

To date, Dermal Clinic has scooped more than 20 accolades, highlighting its expertise and reputation as one of the UK’s most highly regarded cosmetic clinics.

Their Dermal Clinic, on Church Hill Place in Morningside, says it offers state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments performed by medically-qualified practitioners.

And Jackie said: “It’s amazing to be nominated for these awards – I was thrilled when I saw just how many we are in the running for this year.

“Our team work extremely hard to provide an array of treatments to clients, always adhering to the highest standards of clinical regulations.

“We are up against some fantastic practitioners so even to be considered is an honour in itself.”

Jackie, who is a founding board member of the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses (BACN), recently presented her “Lips Through The Ages” masterclass to 85 industry professionals at Strathclyde University and is presenting again in London this week.

The educational day, which saw Jackie share her tips and tricks of the trade, focused on demonstrations and live injection techniques in conjunction with Galderma.

Last year, Jackie was handpicked by the pharmaceutical giant to sit on their expert panel of dermatologists and plastic surgeons.

She will continue her work with Galderma with a presentation at the Aesthetics Conference Exhibition (ACE) in London on Friday 27th April. She said: “The presentation at ACE will follow on from my Glasgow and London masterclasses, focusing on responsible treatments regarding lip injections.

“Our main focus at Dermal Clinic is ‘look better feel better’ and how we can provide clients with naturally beautiful results.

“Too long have dermal fillers been associated with oversized lips. In fact, fillers should be used to hydrate and restore. We aim create natural-looking results that allow you to be the freshest version of yourself.”