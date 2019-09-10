Edinburgh councillor completes 282 Munro climbs

An Edinburgh councillor completed the challenge of climbing all 282 Munros in Scotland over the weekend.

The Green councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart Gavin Corbett, climbed his final two hills on the Isle of Skye, finishing up on Sunday 8 September at the summit of Blaven.

Munros are the highest mountains in Scotland which have altitudes of 3000 feet or over, smaller in stature are Corbetts which stand between 2500 and 3000 feet and Grahams which are between 2000 and 2500 feet.

Mr Corbett’s final two Munros were Bruach Na Frithe, which has an altitude of 3143 feet and Blaven at 3044 feet.

“I climbed my first Munro when I was 15 in 1981,” said Mr Corbett, “I had climbed 100 by the time I was 19 and had done 200 when I was 23.

“So I did a lot in my teens and early 20s but it’s been a bit of a glacial approach to get from 200 to all 282.”

The highest Munro is Ben Nevis, which is also the largest mountain in the British Isles and has an altitude of 4411 feet.

Ben Nevis is closely followed by Ben Macdui and Braeriach which are both located in the Cairngorms.

He added: “I had two hills to climb in Skye, Bruach na Frithe I climbed on Saturday and it was a brilliant sunny day, but the next day on Blaven it was tough conditions, there was just 20 metres of visibility and horizontal rain, it was pretty terrible.”

Both mountains lie in the Cuillin, a range of rocky mountains located on the island.

In total, the Cuillin is home to 12 Munros, two Corbetts and three Grahams.

Out of all 282 Munros across the country, A’mhaighdean in the North West Highlands, which is widely regarded as the most remote Munro in Scotland has been is favourite to climb.

Speaking about completing the challenge, Mr Corbett said: “I was pleased when I completed it, it means I’ve gotten to some of the most scenic and wildest places in Scotland, but it’s as much the company as the places themselves in all of 38 years of doing it, it’s really the company that you’re with which makes the total experience.”

The Scottish Mountaineering Club’s official list of compleationers records that over 6500 people have completed all of the Munro climbs.

While right now he is not immediately planning on embarking on another round of Munro climbs Mr Corbett who is also a keen cyclist and camper has a list ‘several lifetimes long’ of hills to climbs, roads to bike and lochs to kayak.