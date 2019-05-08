Edinburgh councillor confuses fox carcass on Princes Street for dead deer

An Edinburgh councillor believed she had found a deer carcass on Princes Street this morning - but it turned out to be a dead fox.

Conservative councillor Joanna Mowat found the dead animal near Princes Mall as she travelled to work shortly before 9am.

In a tweet posted shortly afterwards, she wrote: "Sadly had to report a dead deer on Princes Street this morning - baffled as to where it might have come from - has anyone ever seen small deer in Princes Street gardens?"

Speaking to the BBC, councillor Mowat said she feared more deer could be living in neighbouring Princes Street Gardens, posing a serious issue for traffic on nearby roads.

She said council workers did not believe her when she called them to have the carcass removed.

But an Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman has since confirmed that the dead animal was in fact a fox.

In her interview with the BBC, councillor Mowat did also say that the animal was barely recognisable because it had been "flattened" and hit by something large.

And in response to her tweet, many mentioned other reported sightings around the city centre in the likes of Inverleith Park and Arthur's Seat, close to Willowbrae Road.

One tweeter, Claire Boyle, said: "I remember seeing one near there, after dark on a quiet night.

"It crossed the road, over the Mound, from E into W Princes St Gdns, poss over a year ago now. I was sober mind! Also saw one on the road in S Queensferry around dusk abt a year ago too!"