NewsEdinburgh Council’s carbon neutral plan set to cost city £8 billion by 2030By David BolWednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:00 am Edinburgh Council aims to go carbon neutral within the next 11 years - but it will cost the city billions. Picture: Lisa Ferguson Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseThanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address.Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...