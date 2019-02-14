Edinburgh couple mark more than 60 Valentine’s Days together

WHEN former GP Douglas Bell received an emergency call to a nearby care home just minutes before leaving to attend a Scotland rugby match, he admits he was “not best pleased”.

However, little did he know it was to be the start of a 60-year love story that has stood the test of time as he now prepares to celebrate a landmark anniversary with wife Olive.

The couple in their early days.

Douglas, now 93, revealed he was not given the “warmest of greetings” by Olive, now 88, when he arrived at the Capital care home on a cold afternoon in February 1958.

But “determined” to charm her, Douglas eventually won her round by telling a few jokes and offering her some Jelly Babies, before the pair went on a string of successful dates.

Their love later blossomed when Douglas asked for help in redecorating a cottage he had leased in Peebles, which Olive agreed to, leading to Douglas asking her on one more date to a rugby match to compensate for the one he had missed.

During the match, Douglas seized his opportunity and got down on one knee to propose, with the pair marrying at a church in Edinburgh just a few short months later.

Since then they have enjoyed a long and happy relationship bringing three daughters; Susan, Rosalind and Alison who have given them eight grandchildren, making them grandparents to a total of ten children, as Douglas had two from a previous relationship.

When asked for their secret to a long and successful marriage, the couple simply said: “Don’t worry, be happy,” adding they had told their children and grandchildren to do the same.

The pair tied the knot in May 1958 and have been inseparable ever since, even becoming the first residents of a new care home in Cramond together in October 2018 - five months after celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Eileen Gray, General Manager of Cramond Residence, said it was ‘inspiring’ to see the couple together after more than 60 years of marriage, adding they are constantly surrounded by family and friends who make regular visits to the home.

She commented: “Douglas and Olive were Cramond Residence’s first residents, and it’s so wonderful to see them together. They enjoy having company and have many visitors – both family and friends.”

“Despite the length of their marriage, they’re still very happy with one another and have a happy life at their new home in Cramond Residence.”

Eileen added that the pair still dote on each other, saying Douglas is always devoted to helping his wife throughout the day.

Eileen told the Evening News: “They are still very much devoted to each other. Douglas is very attentive and is always taking care of Olive.”

“We hope they continue to enjoy a happy life together in their new home.”

Speaking about hosting the pair on the day, Eileen added: “It is lovely to have such a real example of true love with us at the home on Valentine’s Day.”

