All lanes are now open but traffic is heavy

Drivers are facing delays at a busy Edinburgh junction after an earlier crash saw the road closed for more than an hour.

Traffic is still heavy at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, after a crash was reported on the A720 at around 11am on Friday, August 25. According to the AA Route Planner, the road was closed until around 12.30, with all lanes now open.

Drivers are still being warned that journey times may be slow while traffic clears. It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash.