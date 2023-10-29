Edinburgh crash: Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Corstoprhine Road
Police and ambulance called to scene
A man was hit by a car in a busy Edinburgh street on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene in Corstorphine Road about 3.20pm and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.20pm on Saturday, October 28, police were called to a report of a road crash on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh where a man was struck by a car. He was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."