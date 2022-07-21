Edinburgh crash: Two elderly woman in hospital after pedestrians hit by car near Edinburgh Castle

Two women, aged 65 and 72, were taken to hospital after a car struck pedestrians on a street in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 8:55 am

Police were called to the crash between a car and two pedestrians on Castle Terrace at around 2.35pm on Tuesday, July 19.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, and the road was closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and two women, aged 65 and 72, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The road reopened around 3pm.”

Two pedestrians were hit by a car on Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, on Tuesday afternoon.