Police were called to the crash between a car and two pedestrians on Castle Terrace at around 2.35pm on Tuesday, July 19.
Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, and the road was closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and two women, aged 65 and 72, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“The road reopened around 3pm.”