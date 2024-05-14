Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on February 24 after the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and England

Edinburgh police have released a picture of a man who may be able to assist enquiries into an assault that took place in the city centre.

The incident happened on West Preston Street around 8.40pm on Saturday, February 24, after the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh police say the man pictured may be able to assist enquiries into an assault that took place West Preston Street

The man is described as a white with short dark hair, clean shaven and is of average build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoodie, red t-shirt, khaki green trousers and black trainers at the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Greer said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him or has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”