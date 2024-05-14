Edinburgh crime: Police release image of man following assault on West Preston Street
Edinburgh police have released a picture of a man who may be able to assist enquiries into an assault that took place in the city centre.
The incident happened on West Preston Street around 8.40pm on Saturday, February 24, after the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and England.
The man is described as a white with short dark hair, clean shaven and is of average build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoodie, red t-shirt, khaki green trousers and black trainers at the time of the incident.
Detective Constable Greer said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him or has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3704 of 24 February, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.