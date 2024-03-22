Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating an 'incident involving a child' in an Edinburgh park have released images of a man they wish to speak to.

The CCTV appeal comes after an incident involving a nine-year-old boy took place in Davidson’s Mains Park at around 4.20pm on October 17 last year.

Police said they would like to speak to the man in the images, who they believe might be able to assist with their enquiries. He is described as white, aged 18 to 25, of medium build and has short blonde or light brown hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded top, black sports shorts with white stripes down the side, black and white trainers and was carrying a can of red bull in his hand.

