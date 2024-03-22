Edinburgh crime: Police share images of man who may be able to assist enquiries into incident involving child
Police investigating an 'incident involving a child' in an Edinburgh park have released images of a man they wish to speak to.
The CCTV appeal comes after an incident involving a nine-year-old boy took place in Davidson’s Mains Park at around 4.20pm on October 17 last year.
Police said they would like to speak to the man in the images, who they believe might be able to assist with their enquiries. He is described as white, aged 18 to 25, of medium build and has short blonde or light brown hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded top, black sports shorts with white stripes down the side, black and white trainers and was carrying a can of red bull in his hand.
Detective Inspector Arthur McEwan said: “I am asking anyone who can identify the man in the image or who has information regarding this investigation to contact us.” Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2643, of Tuesday, 17 October, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.