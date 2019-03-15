Edinburgh cyclist killed after collision with lorry named

A cyclist who died following a collision with a lorry in Portobello has been named as 40-year-old Stuart Elliot.

Emergency services were called to Sir Harry Lauder Road - at the junction with Portobello High Street - around 10.05am on Wednesday 13th March after Stuart’s bicycle was involved in the collision.

Stuart Elliot

Stuart, who lived in Edinburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Stuart’s family have released the following statement through Police Scotland: “Stuart was a PhD Student at Edinburgh University studying innovative approaches to violence prevention in humanitarian settings.

“His partner and family would like to thank the emergency services, members of the public and an off-duty policeman for their time and efforts at the scene.

“Stuart’s death has come as a complete shock and the family are devastated. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and university students old and new.”

Stuart Elliot died following the collision with a lorry. Pic: Police Scotland

An investigation by Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision is underway.

Anyone who witnessed this, or who has information which may be relevant, and has not yet contacted police is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 1001 of 13th March 2019.

Local road closures and a nearby diversion were put in place following the incident and they were fully lifted by 3.30pm.

