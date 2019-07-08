Edinburgh dad puts 'haunted playhouse' up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

The advert for the haunted playhouse appeared on Facebook Marketplace
An Edinburgh dad has placed an advert on Facebook Marketplace for a 'haunted playhouse' his children now refuse to play in.

The hilarious advert appeared over the weekend and was posted by a Facebook user called Ben Gough-Cooper.

the inside of the haunted playhouse

He's asking for just £25 for the children's outdoor house, which is listed as being in a used - fair' condition.

The advert has caused laughter online over the weekend, describing the plastic playhouse as 'haunted and/or possessed'.

It goes on to say that it would fit into an 'apocalypse-themed garden'.

The description reads: "Haunted playhouse, comes with slide.

"Children refuse to play in it on basis that it is haunted and/or possessed. Good for apocalypse-themed garden and/or ghost friendly household."

Of course, Edinburgh has a long-standing history with the paranormal.

Paranormal investigators recently released new images purportedly showing a host of ghostly apparitions inside one of the country’s most haunted locations, Mary King’s Close.

You can view the advert and place your bids, if you dare, here.