Edinburgh day-to-day weather forecast as temperatures plummet

Edinburgh is bracing itself for some freezing conditions this week.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow “be aware” weather warnings for snow and ice covering large parts of Scotland, currently in place until Thursday.

View of Edinburgh from Calton Hill on a winter's day. Pic: Albert Pego/Shutterstock

The north and west of the country are likely to be worst hit, but the Capital will also feel the effects of the cold weather in the coming days.

READ MORE: Edinburgh weather: Severe warning for snow and ice issued as temperatures plummet

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: More snow on its way tonight

Edinburgh’s Daily Weather Forecast

Wednesday, January 30: The forecast is light cloud with sunny spells, clearing to leave blue skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise from -1C at 8am to 2C in mid-afternoon, with wind speeds staying low throughout the day.

Thursday, Jan 31: The mercury will fall to -3C overnight, with temperatures feeling colder at about -5C. Conditions are forecast to be sunny with clear skies between 9am and lunchtime, with some cloud emerging later in the afternoon.

Friday, Feb 1: The day will start off cold again but with less sunshine. The cloud is forecast to stay for most of the day. Temperatures are expected to rise to about 3C at 3pm but the Met Office says it will still feel like -1C.

Saturday, Feb 2: A cloudy start with sunny outbreaks, clearing to give blue skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at about 3C in mid-afternoon but, once again, it will feel one below freezing. Wind speeds are not expected to get above 10mph, so conditions should be good for the rugby at Murrayfield. Temperatures will continued to fall overnight.

Sunday, Feb 3rd: Light cloud is forecast for most of the day, with sunny spells in the early afternoon. Once again, temperatures will peak at 3C but it will feel more like -1C.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital