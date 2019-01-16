Edinburgh drivers hit by delays after two rush hour crashes

Rush-hour drivers in Edinburgh have been facing delays this evening after two crashes in different parts of the city.

Emergency services are still attending a two-vehicle collision which happened on Queensferry Road, near the junction with Barnton Park Drive, at about 5:15pm.

The latest Tweet by Edinburgh Evening Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, said: "No updates received on Queensferry Road RTC but we have citybound queues from Burnshot and northbound delays on Maybury Road and Drum Brae North."

A police spokesman said there was nothing to suggest the incident is serious, and that the road has not been closed.

Meanwhile, a bus collided with a car at Picardy Place Roundabout at about 5:30pm this evening.

Following the incident, Edinburgh Travel News reported delays heading south down Leith Street and citybound through London Road Roundabout.

But the police spokesman described the crash as a "minor bump" and said the road was reopened quickly.