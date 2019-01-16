Edinburgh drivers hit by delays after two rush hour crashes

Drivers in Edinburgh have been facing added delays this evening because of two crashes in different parts of the city.
Rush-hour drivers in Edinburgh have been facing delays this evening after two crashes in different parts of the city.

Emergency services are still attending a two-vehicle collision which happened on Queensferry Road, near the junction with Barnton Park Drive, at about 5:15pm.

The latest Tweet by Edinburgh Evening Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, said: "No updates received on Queensferry Road RTC but we have citybound queues from Burnshot and northbound delays on Maybury Road and Drum Brae North."

A police spokesman said there was nothing to suggest the incident is serious, and that the road has not been closed.

Meanwhile, a bus collided with a car at Picardy Place Roundabout at about 5:30pm this evening.

Following the incident, Edinburgh Travel News reported delays heading south down Leith Street and citybound through London Road Roundabout.

But the police spokesman described the crash as a "minor bump" and said the road was reopened quickly.