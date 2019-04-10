Edinburgh Easter egg hunt has golden egg prize worth £500

Edinburgh residents are in with the chance of winning a £500 gift card during a special Easter egg hunt in the Capital this month.

Essential Edinburgh is giving people the chance to hunt out ten specially designed Easter eggs in the city which will return a range of discounts or prizes.

The Golden Egg

One of those prizes is a golden egg worth £500, which is said to be located in an outdoor location in the city centre.

If you spot the golden egg, snap a picture and share on social media, tagging @EdinCityCentre to be in with a chance of winning.

A further nine eggs have been hidden in businesses across the city, ranging from food and drink to fashion. All you must do is find the secret egg and say the word, hidden in the design, at the till to win.

There is an Easter egg to suit all interests hidden across the city.

For fans of food and drink, exclusive discounts are available at Yo Sushi, Tigerlily, Rabble and Eastside.

Those with a passion for fashion can find discounts in Route One and Bonkers Gift Shop, with free luxury gifts on offer in John Lewis and White Stuff.

Finally, The Body Shop will be offering a free bespoke consultation and treatment in store.

Crack The Clues

Teasers as to where the eggs are hidden are being shared on Essential Edinburgh’s social media channels @EdinCityCentre

The Easter egg hunt is free to join and is running throughout the Easter holidays until April 22nd.

Essential Edinburgh is Edinburgh’s largest and Scotland’s second largest Business Improvement District (BID). A BID is a defined area where businesses vote to invest collectively in local improvements. The Essential Edinburgh BID runs from the West end of Princes Street to the St James Centre, including George Street, Rose Street and parts of the cross streets.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.