Edinburgh fashion event to showcase drive towards a sustainable future

An Edinburgh fashion event is to showcase how ambitious the industry is to moving towards a greener future.

R Sustainable Fashion Show is an event that raises awareness of sustainable design practices and showcases work from designers who have a keen eye not only for the latest trends, but on the environment too.

The show is to be held on Sunday, March 24, at the Jam House and will include a fashion show, exhibition and showcase with 17 international exhibitors from across Europe.

The letter “R” in R Sustainable stands for reinvent, reclaim, re-innovate, and more! The event was launched last year by Edinburgh University third year students Daniela Groza and Milda Lebedyte who hope they can make the project a more sustainable enterprise in the future.

Alison Harm, owner of Psychomoda, a designer fashion store situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, said she was excited to show her clothing from old and new fabrics – mostly from tweed and tartan.

She added: “I’ve always been interested in sustainable clothing and there is certainly a movement now in the industry towards it. I like to create garments from old fabrics, so old skirts for example can have another lifetime of use rather than ending up in the landfill.

“I have been really impressed with the girls and I’m really excited to show my work at Sunday’s show.”