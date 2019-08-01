Edinburgh Festival Fireworks 2019: Dates, times, where to watch, tickets and banned items

Each year, the Edinburgh Festival goes out with a bang - quite literally, with an incredible fireworks display.

Launched from Edinburgh’s iconic castle, 400,000 fireworks will bring the Festival to a dazzling end.

Make sure you don't miss out on the spectacular display (Photo: EIF/David Wilkinson)

The fireworks

The fireworks display is choreographed by international fireworks artists, Pyrovision.

With over 400,000 fireworks in the display, this is one of the biggest fireworks displays in the world.

It’s not just fireworks that audiences will be treated to - the event is set to the sound of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

With a setlist of orchestral classics, the SCO will play the likes of Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, made world famous in Disney’s Fantasia, and Berlioz’ Symphonie fantastique for a fiery finale.

When are the Edinburgh Festival Fireworks?

The fireworks are set to take over the castle on 26 August at 9pm.

The concert is set to last an hour and 10 minutes.

Tickets

There are a variety of ticket options for those looking to get the best seats in the house.

These are:

- Princes Street Gardens: £15.50

- Priority entry for Princes Street Gardens: £20

- Ross Theatre, seated: £36

- Top Path Centre, seated: £36

You can buy tickets for the concert on the Edinburgh International Festival website here.

Gates for the priority entry ticket holders will open at 6:15pm, and for standard ticket holders at 7pm.

When booking your ticket for the Princes Street Gardens Tickets, you’ll be asked to choose an entrance gate - those being:

- Floral Clock at the Mound

- West End Princes Street

- King’s Stables Road

It’s important to choose your gate carefully as you’ll only be able to gain access to the event through your chosen gate.

With a priority entry ticket, you’ll have to access the gardens through the St Cuthbert’s entrance. Those with Ross Theatre and Top Path Centre tickets can enter through any gate.

Concessions

There are concession ticket discounts available - children under five can go free, but they must still be ticketed. These tickets for under fives can be collected from The Hub.

People will access needs are also permitted to bring an essential companion for free.

There is also a designated area for wheelchair users, or those with other mobility requirements, at the event, however this will have limited capacity and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

This will be located in the gardens at the bottom path, which can be accessed with a Princes Street Gardens general admission ticket.

There is also level access into the gardens via the King’s Stables Road or St Cuthbert’s entrances.

Accessible toilets will also be located throughout the gardens.

Banned items

In the interest of health and safety, there are a few items that those attending the event are not allowed to bring.

These items are:

- Aerosols over 250ml

- Animals, except for registered guide dogs

- Flares and fireworks

- Illegal substances, herbal / legal highs or nitrous oxide

- Offensive weapons (such as knives with long blades)

- Laser pens

- Megaphones and air horns

- BBQs

- Drones

- Scissors

You’re more than welcome to bring food and drink with you into the gardens - the event website even states that “a picnic is a great idea”.

However, in the interest of public safety, you’re not allowed to bring any glass bottles or containers, or any tables.

Where else to watch?

For those looking for a different view of the fireworks, there are a variety of other, unticketed, spots where you can watch the display.

Inverleith Park is situated right by the Royal Botanic Garden and offers a great view of the fireworks. There’s even usually an official family viewing area that’s set up, and a big screen for those who don’t want to miss any of the action. Inverleith Park is one mile north of the city centre, beside the Royal Botanic Gardens at Arboretum Place, or a short stroll from Raeburn Place in Stockbridge.

Calton Hill is a favourite for those looking to catch the fireworks. While the walk to the top of the hill is short, it’s quite steep, so be prepared before heading up. Robert Louis Stevenson said of this vantage point way back in 1889: “Of all places for a view, this Calton Hill is perhaps the best.” Calton Hill is a short walk from the east end of Princes Street and can be accessed from Regent Road or Greenside Row.

Arthur’s Seat offers an alternative viewing spot for those looking for something more adventurous. Offering an incredible view of the fireworks - and the entirety of Edinburgh - you can either set up camp on Salisbury Crags or go the whole hog to the summit of Arthurs Seat. Take care if you decide this is the spot for you - the climb can be steep and a little difficult, especially in the dark after the fireworks have ended. It’s advised that you bring a torch with you.