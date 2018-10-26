Edinburgh filmmaker set for recognition at Baftas in LA

AN Edinburgh award-winning writer, producer and director is to have his work recognised at a Bafta ceremony in Los Angeles.

Gavin Laing has been awarded the Tom Hunter Foundation Scholarship in recognition of his talents.

The Bafta Britannia Awards ceremony takes place in Beverly Hills tomorrow and is Bafta’s biggest event outside the UK.

It honours the careers of exceptional members of the entertainment industry, with Emilia Clarke, Cate Blanchett, Jim Carrey, Kevin Feige, Damian Lewis and Steve McQueen all on this year’s programme.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who has enjoyed Netflix success recently with documentary Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.

Gavin said: “It is a great privilege to be recognised by Bafta LA, especially at such an exciting event where I can rub elbows with some extraordinary Hollywood producers, writers and maybe even the Mother of Dragons herself.

“Receiving the Tom Hunter Foundation Scholarship is a huge honour. The backing of an organisation like Bafta is truly of significant support as I further my career, and I am hugely thankful for the exciting opportunities this brings.”

Gavin studied digital film and television at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, in Glasgow.