Edinburgh fire crews close Holyrood Road due to serious incident

Fire crews in Edinburgh have closed a city centre road due to a serious incident.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, said on twitter that Holyrood Road has been closed in both directions between Viewcraig Street and Dumbiedykes Road.

Black smoke can be seen above the buildings. Pic: Kevin Zhao.

The tweet added: "Emergency services in attendance. Avoid the area if possible!

An eyewitness said: "There’s loads of police and some fire engines near the Tesco on Holyrood road. Got shouted at to turn around and walk another way so didn’t see much."

Several eyewitness have reported that all adjacent properties have been evacuated.

One bystander, Kirsty Andrews, who works in the area, described hearing a "loud bang" and a "lot of police yelling" for people to move up to The Royal Mile.

Smoke can be seen above the buildings. Pic: Curtis Tigers/Twitter.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 12:35pm and they are still in attendance.

More details to follow.

A picture from the scene. Pic: William Sneddon