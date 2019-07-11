Edinburgh fire crews extinguish 'burning embers' in attic of Portobello home

Have your say

Firefighters were called to a Portobello home this morning to extinguish some burning embers in the attic space.

Three appliances - including a fire appliance - were called to the property in Bellfield Street at about 11:25am this morning.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "Crews were at work using a thermal imaging camera and buckets of water. There was a heat appliance in attendance and have now started leaving the incident."

The spokeswoman said firefighters put out a "small area of burning embers" but was unable to provide an explanation of the cause.

She said it was contained to the attic space and confirmed no one was hurt.

The stop message for crews came in at 12:33pm.