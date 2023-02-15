News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh fire: Crews in attendance due to fire on Royal Terrace as buildings are evacuated

Firefighters are currently in attendance due to a fire at a building on a busy Edinburgh street.

By Gary Flockhart
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 6:02pm

Royal Terrace is currently closed both ways between Carlton Terrace Brae and Greenside Parish Church.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 we were called to report of a fire on Royal Terrace, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with local road closures.

Royal Terrace is closed both ways between Carlton Terrace Brae and Greenside Parish Church due to a reported building fire.
“An evacuation of a number of properties has been undertaken as a precaution.”

Ukrainian Community Centre, AUGB Edinburgh, who have premises at 14 Royal Terrace, took to Twitter to say there has been a gas leak at a nearby premises.

The Edinburgh Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been approached for comment.

More to follow.

