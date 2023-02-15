Edinburgh fire: Crews in attendance due to fire on Royal Terrace as buildings are evacuated
Firefighters are currently in attendance due to a fire at a building on a busy Edinburgh street.
Royal Terrace is currently closed both ways between Carlton Terrace Brae and Greenside Parish Church.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 we were called to report of a fire on Royal Terrace, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with local road closures.
“An evacuation of a number of properties has been undertaken as a precaution.”
Ukrainian Community Centre, AUGB Edinburgh, who have premises at 14 Royal Terrace, took to Twitter to say there has been a gas leak at a nearby premises.
The Edinburgh Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been approached for comment.
More to follow.