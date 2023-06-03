Edinburgh fire: Firefighters battle to bring huge fire in city centre under control as several roads closed
Several roads in the area have been closed and traffic is being diverted
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening (June 3)
Pictures show a building on South Bridge covered in smoke. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
It is not currently known if there have been any casualties.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News officers are in attendance for traffic management.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.