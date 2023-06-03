News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh fire: Firefighters battle to bring huge fire in city centre under control as several roads closed

Several roads in the area have been closed and traffic is being diverted
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 19:27 BST

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening (June 3)

Pictures show a building on South Bridge covered in smoke. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Several roads in the area have been closed and traffic is being diverted.

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.
It is not currently known if there have been any casualties.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News officers are in attendance for traffic management.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

