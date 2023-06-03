Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening (June 3)

Pictures show a building on South Bridge covered in smoke. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Several roads in the area have been closed and traffic is being diverted.

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on South Bridge in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday evening. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.

It is not currently known if there have been any casualties.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News officers are in attendance for traffic management.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have been contacted for comment.