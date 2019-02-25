Edinburgh firefighters called to fire at George Street bar

Have your say

Firefighters were called to a fire at a bar in the city’s George Street this evening.

A fire service spokesman said three fire engines and one height appliance were called to All Bar One in the city centre street just before 6:10pm.

The spokesman said: “Crews were called to a building fire in George Street. They had left the scene by 6:48pm.”

The spokesman confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Another three fire appliances were called this evening to a property in Windsor Street, near London Road, however this was also minor building fire.

