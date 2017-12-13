Edinburgh firm to auction Meghan Markle’s bag for charity

A COMPANY which rose to fame after Meghan Markle carried one of its bags will auction off the last remaining item in the range for charity.

Edinburgh-based Strathberry’s Midi Tote Tri Colour bag sold out within 11 minutes after images emerged showing Prince Harry’s future wife carrying it on the couple’s visit to Nottingham on December 1.

The bag that Meghan Markle was wearing. Picture; contributed

The same Strathberry bag was subsequently reselling on Ebay in the US for $2,350 (£1760), marked up from a retail price there of $675 (£505).

Strathberry relaunched production the following week due to the level of interest and the first pre-order batch of 400 bags sold out on strathberry.com in under 24 hours.

As part of their visit to Notthingham, the prince and Ms Markle lent their support to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Strathberry has now announced they will auction the last currently available Meghan Midi Tote from the original production run in aid of the Trust.

A Strathberry spokesman said: “The international exposure the Strathberry brand has received since the 1st of December has been incredible, providing us with a fantastic platform from which to further develop.

“We have big ambitions and would ultimately love to position ourselves alongside great creative brands such as: Loewe, Burberry, Fendi and Marni”

The auction will run until 8pm on Sunday with details available at strathberry.com