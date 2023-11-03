Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flight from Edinburgh to Southampton has been forced to perform an emergency landing.

According to www.aviationsourcenews.com, flight data shows Loganair regional flight LM321, an Embraer ERJ145 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Southampton (SOU), declared a general emergency with squawk code 7700, whilst en route.

Data shows flight LM321 made an on-time departure out of Edinburgh Airport this morning at 6.49am. The flight then set course for Southampton normally – climbing to cruising level FL310 – before declaring an emergency approximately 20 minutes later. The aircraft performed a U-turn and returned to the Capital, where it landed safely.