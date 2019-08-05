Edinburgh-founded fast food company Spudulike closes 37 UK outlets - including two in capital

Edinburgh-founded fast food outlet Spudulike has announced the closure of all of its 37 UK outlets - including two in the Capital.

Outlets at Waverley Mall and the Gyle Shopping Centre, along with one at the McArthur Glan outlet in Almondvale, have all been closed after the company failed to secure backing from landlords for a rescue restructure.

Former Spudulike Portobello outlet

Around 300 jobs are believed to have been lost nationwide, with one employee telling the Evening News that staff were sent home without any explanation last week.

Spudulike opened the doors of their first fast food outlet - based on individualised baked potatoes - in the Tollcross area of Edinburgh in 1974 and was at its most popular in the 1980s and 90s.

They previously had outlets in Portobello and Haymarket - as well as other locations.

Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke's comedy characters Wayne and Waynetta Slob named their second child Spudulika, highlighting the popularity of the name and how well the brand was known at the time.