Edinburgh fundraiser for crime-hit Ladyboys of Bangkok

CARING friends are fundraising for one of the Capital’s most popular visiting theatre acts after they had all their belongings stolen on tour.

Owner of the Planet Bar on Baxter’s Place, John Newton, has stepped in to help longtime friends, the LadyBoys of Bangkok.

The popular show’s cast and crew - currently on its 20th anniversay tour - had their bus broken into in Liverpool and 22 suitcases taken.

“They’re saying the show must go on but they’re utterly devastated - some have lost everything,” said Mr Newton, 43.

The cabaret show has been a popular Fringe attraction for years.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m setting up this crowd funding page as this really is a despicable crime and had a serious impact on them.

“We’re all familiar with the loyalty, kindness, love and friendship that Thai people give to their friends and when this type of thing happens it leaves a devastating effect on them mentally and financially.”

The 16 cast members lost cash savings, laptops and even their clothes in the raid on November 1.

“The thieves even took the shower gel and things to cook with and showed no mercy or no care in the world the devastation that this will cause,” said Mr Newton. “This absolutely breaks my heart and all who cares for them.”

Mr Newton is now hoping fans of the show will dig deep to help replace lost possessions.

“If everyone put £1 in that has enjoyed the show it would generate £1000’s and that is the main aim,” he said.

“They will be so touched by this gesture and have not asked me to do this but a few of my friends have discussed this and taken it upon ourselves to do this.”

The 20th abnniversary tour began in March 2018 and taken in venues across the UK.

“They left loved ones and family back home in Thailand and as a result of these disgusting individuals will have nothing or very little to show for the hard work” said Mr Newton.

“We all know that loosing personal belongings is never easy but we can try and relieve the heartache and help them get back on track as the super stars that they are!”

Mr Newton has been contacted by original cast memebers planning a fundraiser in the Capital next weekend.

The cast and crew have now left Liverpool for Belfast and the next round of dates.

PR for the tour, Binky Beaumont, said: “The cast and crew haven’t stopped crying, it’s been so traumatic, the cases contained everything they need for the nine month tour.

“All of their family photos, jewellery, personal possessions and gifts for their family have been taken. It could have happened anywhere.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at: https://uk.gofundme.com/tgert

