Edinburgh-Glasgow train services among hundreds affected by snow

The main line between Edinburgh and Glasgow is one of hundreds across Scotland to be affected by the Beast from the East.

Due to the severe weather, services between Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh via Falkirk will be running half hourly.

The services depart Glasgow Queen St at 00 and 30 mins past the hour. Departing Edinburgh at 15 and 45 mins past the hour.

Scotrail also tweeted that all ScotRail services to and from the Central station will be subject to delay or will be suspended as a result of the weather.

Stein Connelly, of Transport Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland: “We’re seeing significant weather disruption on the network, we’ve got all our gritters out and ploughs working right throughout the day, right throughout the night, but we’re still seeing significant challenges.

Services face delays across Scotland

“The police are advising in the amber area don’t travel on the roads but we’re still seeing busy roads, incidents on them, cars coming off the roads, HGVs blocking and losing traction, and that stops our gritters getting out and on to the roads and keeping it clear, so the message is quite clear - avoid travel on these roads.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has said amber alerts for snow and freezing winds from the early hours of Wednesday could be changed to red for extreme weather in certain areas, with motorists urged not to travel.

A red weather warning means a high potential of “widespread damage”, travel and power disruption and risk to life.

Met Office advice for such alerts is to “avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities”.