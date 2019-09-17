Edinburgh #GlobalStrikeForClimate march September 2019: date, times and marching route

With climate change and global warming becoming an ever growing concern, organisers across the world have taken to creating strikes to protest and raise awareness of the climate crisis.

This is everything you need to know about the Edinburgh #GlobalStrikeForClimate.

What is the strike for?

The Edinburgh #GlobalStrikeForClimate is part of a bigger initiative seeing strikes across the world to protest the climate crisis.

According to the Global Climate Strike website, people across 150 countries have organised global climate strikes in September.

“Some will spend the day in protest against new pipelines and mines, or the banks that fund them; some will highlight the oil companies fueling this crisis and the politicians that enable them,” the website explains.

“Others will spend the day in action raising awareness in their communities and pushing for solutions to the climate crisis that have justice and equity at their heart.”

Where and when is the strike taking place?

The strike will take place this Friday 20 September 2019.

The march will start at the bottom of Middle Meadow Walk and finish at the Parliament.

The event invites “people of all ages and backgrounds to stand together”. People attending the strike should gather at the bottom of Middle Meadow Walk at 11am, and the march will set off at 11:30pm.

Once the march has arrived at the Parliament building, the participants will gather to hear speeches and play music, according to the Facebook event.

Marching route

The Facebook event for the strike states that protesters will “march from the bottom of middle meadow walk down to parliament”.

The strike has been blocked from using Princes Street as part of its route.

Originally, the strike was going to march down Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, the Mound, Princes Street, North Bridge, High Street, Canongate, Horse Wynd and on to the Scottish Parliament.

Now, with Princes Street no longer a viable option, the march will need to avoid the street on Friday.