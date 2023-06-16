News you can trust since 1873
Police and ambulances attend crash on Edinburgh road
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

A cyclist and a car collided on a road in Edinburgh, prompting a major response from emergency services.

Officers were alerted to the crash on Gyle Avenue, near the Gyle roundabout, at around 8.35am on Friday, June 16. Police and ambulances descended on the scene. It is not yet known how serious the collision was or whether anyone was taken to hospital. Traffic was slow in the area, but has now returned to normal following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers assisted with this crash on Gyle Avenue, Edinburgh around 8.35am this morning involving a cyclist and a car.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

