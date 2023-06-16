Edinburgh Gyle Avenue crash: Emergency services called after cyclist and car collision on busy road
A cyclist and a car collided on a road in Edinburgh, prompting a major response from emergency services.
Officers were alerted to the crash on Gyle Avenue, near the Gyle roundabout, at around 8.35am on Friday, June 16. Police and ambulances descended on the scene. It is not yet known how serious the collision was or whether anyone was taken to hospital. Traffic was slow in the area, but has now returned to normal following the crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers assisted with this crash on Gyle Avenue, Edinburgh around 8.35am this morning involving a cyclist and a car.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.