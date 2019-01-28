Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather forecast: When to expect snow on Tuesday

Have your say

Scotland is bracing itself for blizzards and freezing temperatures this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow “be aware” warning for snow and ice covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and the Western Isles, South West Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

This warning will be place from 1am to 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan).

A second yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm tomorrow until 11am on January 30, covering south-west Scotland, the Lothians and Borders.

Edinburgh is not forecast to be covered by the yellow warnings but temperatures will plummet and snow is a possibility.

Police Scotland has also issued advice to drivers to travel with caution over the next couple of days.

Here is a Tuesday weather timeline for Edinburgh;

6am-8am: Light cloud and light southwesterly winds reaching 9mph. Temp: 2C Feels Like -2C

8am-10am: Cloudier with a 50 per cent chance of snow. Temp: 1C Feels Like -2C

10am-noon: Light cloud with sunny spells and a 30 per cent chance of snow. Temp: 2C Feels Like -1C

Noon-2pm: Light cloud with some sunny spells and a very low chance of precipitation. Temp: 2C Feels Like -1C

2pm-4pm: More light cloud with sunny spells expected: Temp: 2C Feels like -1C

5pm-7pm: Light cloud and dry. Temp: 0C Feels Like -4C

7pm-10pm: Light cloud and dry. Temp: -1C Feels Like -5C.

Overnight: Conditions are forecast to stay dry with light cloud. Temperatures are expected to stay at about -1 until noon on Wednesday, when more sun is expected.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital