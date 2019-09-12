Edinburgh Let’s Ride cycle event 2019: date, start times, planned routes and full list of road closures

The HSBC Let’s Ride event is back for 2019, encouraging everyone to get back on the saddle of that bike that might have been forgotten about.

With loads of different activities and challenges to take part in, this is everything you need to know about the Let’s Ride Edinburgh 2019 event.

What is Let’s Ride?

The Let’s Ride event is a free cycling festival that aims to get families cycling together.

There are lots of offshoot events and activities going on throughout the day as well, including:

- Danny Butler’s Extreme Mountain Bike Stunt Show performances

- Music from Clanadonia, a tribal drum and pipe band

- Face painting

- A Great Britain Cycle Team display area

- Food and drink stalls

Why not take part in the Sprint Zone challenge too? You’ll get the chance to try and beat the time set by a cycling ambassador, if you’re feeling competitive.

Where and when is it on?

Let’s Ride will place on Sunday 22 September 2019, and officially kicks off at 11am.

The starting hub is located at the Meadows and will see participants take on either the main route or the short loop, depending on their preference.

The short route will take cyclists around the Meadows, while the main route will take cyclists on a more scenic jaunt, cycling from the Meadows to Potterrow, along George IV Bridge, across Johnston Terrace, on to Lady Lawson Street and to Lauriston Gardens before returning to the starting point.

The event will wrap up at around 3pm in the afternoon.

Road closures

This is the full list of Edinburgh roads that are affected by the cycling event.

These roads are closed from 9:30am to 4pm on Sunday.

- Bank Street closed in its entirety

- Lawnmarket in its entirety

- Johnston Terrace in its entirety

- Castle Terrace from Johnston Terrace to Lady Lawson Street

- Lady Lawson Street in its entirety

- Lauriston Place From Lady Lawson Street to Lauriston Gardens

- Lauriston Gardens in its entirety

- Lonsdale Terrace in its entirety

- Melville Drive in its entirety (except emergency vehicles with blue lights and sirens activated)

- Hope Park Crescent in its entirety

- Buccleuch Street in its entirety

- Chapel Street in its entirety (except access/egress from Buccleuch Place to West Crosscauseway).

- Lothian Street in its entirety

- Potterrow in its entirety

- Teviot Place in its entirety

- Bristo Place in its entirety

- George IV Bridge in its entirety

- Chambers Street From George IV Bridge to West College Street

- Victoria Street in its entirety (except local access only)

- West Bow in its entirety (except local access only)

How to take part

If Let’s Ride sounds like something you’d like to take part in, then signing up is free and easy to do.

Head to the Let’s Ride Edinburgh event page and either log in or create an account where you’ll be able to register for your free place.

Once you register, you’ll get details of the route as they’re released, an email reminder with all the latest event info and a free Let’s Ride bib which is yours to keep.

Where else has a Lets Ride event?

This event can be found all throughout the UK. If you’re looking for more cycling events across the country, this is the list of places that hosts Let’s Ride events:

- Cardiff

- Birmingham

- Bristol

- Norwich

- Newcastle

- Sheffield

- Southampton

- Glasgow

- Leicester

- Leeds

- Coventry

- Manchester

- Eastbourne

- Jersey

- Stockton

- Cheltenham

- Nottingham