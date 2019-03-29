Edinburgh local hero awards now open for nominations - vote now

THEIR selfless actions and random acts of kindness have made them pillars of their local communities.

Whether it has been their unwavering determination to improve the health of others in the Capital or simply taking time out of their day to check on a neighbour, they have become champions of their local area.

Voting is now open. Pic: Ian Georgeson

The Edinburgh Evening News local hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour the unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty over the past 12 months.

This week we are seeking nominations in the Health and Community Champion categories ahead of the ceremony in June.

The glittering event will take place at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel where hundreds will gather to watch the Capital’s most worthy residents receive their awards.

Current Health Champion Iain McKendry scooped the prize last year after getting on his bike to help local people in Danderhall improve their physical and mental wellbeing through a series of spinning classes.

The award, sponsored by House of Hearing, honours those who have improved a person’s health and/or made an impact on their quality of life over the past 12 months.

Iain, 24, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 15 months, described his victory as “absolutely amazing,” adding: “It was really special to win an award for something I am so passionate about, the entire night was just incredible from start to finish.”

“For anyone who is thinking about a nomination, just go for it. It is just a fantastic way to recognise people for their achievements.

Stephen Fairfield, Managing Director of House of Hearing commented: “Going the extra mile is what really defines quality healthcare.”

“It is often what really makes the difference to an individual. We love to do that at House of Hearing and we are proud to sponsor this award.”

In 2018, Heather Marshall picked up the Community Champion award for using her platform in her local community of Leith to promote honest and open discussion among those living with mental health issues.

The award, sponsored by Lothian, seeks to honour those who have made a difference within their community and inspired others to do the same.

Speaking after her award win last year, Heather commented: “To know that you have a full community behind you is a truly amazing feeling, so obviously I’m delighted to win this award for them.”

Gaynor Marshall, Communications Director, Lothian added: “We are really excited to support the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards again this year. Lothian is very much part of the community and we are proud to be able to sponsor the Community Champion award. This award recognises the amazing efforts made by individuals everyday who make a real difference.”