Edinburgh drivers urged to avoid Lothian Road after rush hour crash

Drivers in Edinburgh are being urged to avoid Lothian Road following a crash this evening.

Lothian Road is closed at the junction with West Approach Road and several Lothian Buses services are being diverted.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday, September 12 and it is understood emergency services remain at the scene.

Lothian Road is closed at its junction with West Approach Road after a crash at around 5pm on Friday, September 12 | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Lothian Road in Edinburgh is closed at the junction with West Approach Road due to a crash which was reported around 5pm on Friday, 12 September, 2025.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Shortly after 5pm, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident outside the Picture House. The road is blocked both ways. The left turn into and out of West Approach Road remain open. Please avoid the area of possible.”

At around 5.20pm it added: “Traffic heading south on Lothian Road is being diverted at Castle Terrace (King's Stables Road is closed for the Fly music event). Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the West Approach Road.”

Several Lothian Buses services have been diverted until further notices. Buses being diverted include services: 1, 10, 11, 15, 16, 24, 34, 36, 47, 47B, X27, X28, 22, 30 and 124.