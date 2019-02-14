Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park claims 100,000 men applied to be her boyfriend after £60k offer

Edinburgh-born EuroMillions winner Jane Park has claimed 100,000 men applied to be her boyfriend after she offered £60,000 a year for someone to date her.

Ms Park is the UK’s youngest lottery winner, winning £1 million at just 17 on her first ticket. She has since gone on to spend the money on expensive cars, holidays and plastic surgery.

Speaking this morning to Heart London Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin, Ms Park clarified the £60,000 would be an allowance for a boyfriend rather than money for them to spend how they want.

She told the radio show she has been finding it hard to trust men since the lottery win, and that she plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day by treating herself to a McDonald’s breakfast.

Asked by Lucy Horobin how many people had applied for her date offer, Ms Park replied: “So literally I thought that it would just be about 100. It’s literally been about 100,000.”

Asked by Mr Theakston how she will pick one person, Ms Park said she will need to “sit and narrow them down” with her team, adding: “But it’s so hard.”

Ms Horobin said: “It’s like you’ve got your own dating app!”

Ms Park responded with laughter, stating: “And I’m still single for Valentine’s Day, it’s a joke!

Mr Theakston then asked about her Valentine’s Day plans, to which Ms Park said: “I’ll probably treat myself to a McDonald’s breakfast or something.”

The interview comes as Ms Park and her PR team had to ask people to stop sending in ‘disturbing’ messages after she tweeted about expecting a few Valentine cards.

READ MORE: Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park inundated with disturbing Valentine’s Day messages

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital