Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park inundated with disturbing Valentine's Day messages

Edinburgh-born EuroMillions winner Jane Park has been inundated with Valentine's Day messages, after she announced online that she hoped to receive at least a few romantic letters and cards.

Ms Park is the UK's youngest lottery winner, winning £1 million at just 17 on her first ticket. She has since gone on to spend the money on expensive cars, holidays and plastic surgery.

Ms Park recently offered £60,000 a year to find a new boyfriend. It was claimed that up to 10,000 people applied for the role, but her recent appeal suggests that this was an unsuccessful quest.

Influx of romantic requests

Park’s PR representative, Rob Cooper, has now revealed that since the Valentine’s Day appeal, he has received more than 300 emails from potential suitors.

The sudden influx of correspondence has led Mr Cooper to set up a designated email address in order to deal with the number of love letters.

But not all of these are as romantic as originally requested, with some in particularly coming across as creepy.

‘I’m expecting a few Valentine cards’

Park tweeted on Monday (11 Feb), "Don’t know why no ones asked for my address yet? I’m expecting a few Valentine cards".

However, within a day Mr Cooper asked fans to stop getting in touch with him in response to Ms Park’s tweet.

He wrote: "Please, please can people stop emailing me Valentine’s requests for Jane Park (and pictures of their genitals!)

"I've had over 300 this morning!

"We've been forced to set up a separate email: date@janepark.co.uk"