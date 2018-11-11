Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park ‘to pay man £60k a year to date her’

Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park is reportedly willing to pay a hefty price for true love - by offering one lucky man £60,000 to date her.

Euromillions winner Jane, 23, from Edinburgh, is said to be making a cash offer after a string of relationships left her alone with her fortune.

According to The Mirror, Jane is launching a website where men can apply to be her boyfriend for a £60,000 annual “allowance” so they can wine and dine her.

It’s believed she will film the interview process for a documentary set to air next year.

A source told The Mirror: “Jane is amazing and has so much to give but she has found herself alone again as since she won, she’s had terrible luck.

“She’s never sure whether she is being loved for herself or for her bank balance. So she would rather have the arrangement out in the open.

“Jane has a tendency to be insecure sometimes and worries about people’s motives. She is willing to pay the right price for someone loyal.”

Jane scooped the £1million prize on her first ticket when she was just 17, making her Britain’s youngest lottery millionaire.

In 2016, Jane dated X Factor finalist Sam Callahan but they split over rumours of him cheating. Her relationship with Dundee footballer Jordan Piggot also ended in heartbreak earlier this month.

She announced the split on Instagram, posting a picture of a munchie box with the caption, “fat and single not one f*** is giving”.

The pair had reportedly been dating since last year.

Recently, Jane has made a string of media appearances discussing the dangers of cosmetic surgery following a near-death experience during a bum-lift operation.

She spent £50,000 on a new bum, boobs and teeth according to media reports and last year celebrated the four-year anniversary of her £4500 boob job by paying tribute to her “fun bags”, posting: “We’ve had a blast. Here’s to the next four.”

