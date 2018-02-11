Edinburgh man puts notice up at train station to find mystery woman

An Edinburgh man is searching for a mystery woman who approached him at Glasgow Queen Street station.

Jamie, who has set up a Facebook group and email account to help his hunt, says the woman approached him on Thursday, February 1 at 4pm, but shyness got in the way of potential love.

He said the woman tried to get his attention on the platform and inside the train, where she moved to sit beside him

“I was really surprised, I didn’t know what to do or where to look with my eyes glued to my phone until it was my time to leave. It’s not the sort of thing you would expect at a train station. I wasn’t annoyed or uninterested -I just wasn’t expecting this. I found it very flattering.”

Jamie has now put flyers around the train station and has appealed for help to track down the mystery woman.

He continued: I just feel so terrible I didn’t have the courage at the time to have a chat with her I am kicking myself now not asking for her number. Shyness got the better of me at the time but now I just want to see if there is still an opportunity there as you never know until you try.”

“I even went as far as putting notice up at Glasgow Queen Station Which I never thought I could do this was totally out of character as I have never done anything like this before.”

Anyone with information on the mystery lady, can contact Jamie at: trainman.with.greyhat.and.greenjacket@outlook.com