Edinburgh Mela reopens after high winds forced closure amid safety fears

High winds forced the closure of the Edinburgh Mela earlier in the day due to fears over public safety - but has since resumed.



The annual multi-cultural gala temporarily closed at around 2pm on Saturday less than two hours after it opened.



Thousands of people attending the event had been asked to evacuate the Leith Links site over safety fears brought on by high winds.



Police have confirmed that event reopened at around 4.30pm.

Weather sources have reported strong gusts in the Edinburgh area of more than 48mph.

Running for two days, the free event features a diverse mixture of performances celebrating multi-culturalism in Edinburgh.

Highlights include the VIP Dholies who started off 23 years ago as a single Dhol Player, Ryan Singh. Since then the group has grown to a five strong outfit.

Also on the bill are local band The Belrocks, playing classic rock & roll, rockabilly,pop and country, and Anurekha Ghosh is one of the finest Indian Classical Kathak dancers.



Initially held at the now demolished Meadowbank Stadium, it has also made it’s home by Ocean Terminal, Leith Links and Pilrig Park, attracting more than 20,000 revellers over a two day programme of music, dance, art and culture.



The Edinburgh Mela was previously closed due to high winds in 2013.