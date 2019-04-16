Edinburgh Michelin star restaurant 21212 turns back the clock to 2009 prices

The Royal Terrace restaurant is celebrating its tenth year in business by hosting a series of anniversary dining experiences to mark the milestone in May.

Three events will be held in the Georgian townhouse where they will be reflecting on the past ten years by offering guests a five-course dinner with a complimentary glass of fizz for £50 - which would normally cost over £100.

Diners keen to take advantage of the deal can book in on May 22nd, 23rd and 24th.

Head Chef, Paul Kitching, said: “Well ten years, WOW! It feels like 50 years some days, other days 3 weeks!

"The early days were scary but regaining our Michelin star within weeks of opening and a number of Best Newcomer-this and Newcomer-that awards helped 21212 to, as they say, hit the ground running.

"And that was it, we ran, ran and ran! We have continued our marathon consistently over the past 10 years, never stopping, never resting, always improving, always developing. Our motto over the past 10 years is simple: we are here to serve our guests. Last week was brilliant; this week must be better. Our guests are the most important gift we have.”

To take advantage of the complimentary champagne offer, check availability and book onto the anniversary dining experiences call the 21212 reception on 0345 22 21212.

Guests that are unable to make one of the anniversary dining experiences, can celebrate with 21212 throughout May by quoting ’10 Year Celebration’ for a complimentary glass of fizz during their meal.

Paul added: “10 years at the top of 21212 in the most beautiful restaurant in the country - I would say that I suppose! - in the most handsome of Georgian town houses on not surprisingly the World’s longest Georgian terrace. Tree lined, sun shining bright, spring is here, and the daffodils are out. Phew! Edinburgh is special; 21212 is special!”