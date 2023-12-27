Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing Musselburgh pensioner who they believe may have become disorientated and sought shelter.

Irene Lomas, 82, was last seen at around 2.45pm in the Fisherrow Harbour area of the town on Wednesday. Police say concern is growing for the elderly woman and have asked people in the area to check their gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irene is described as around 5ft with white hair. She was wearing a pink bobble hat, a plum coloured puffer jacket and brown cord trousers when she went missing.

Irene Lomas was last seen in the Fisherrow Harbour area of Musselburgh