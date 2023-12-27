Edinburgh missing: Concern growing for Musselburgh pensioner Irene Lomas as police launch search
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an urgent search for a missing Musselburgh pensioner who they believe may have become disorientated and sought shelter.
Irene Lomas, 82, was last seen at around 2.45pm in the Fisherrow Harbour area of the town on Wednesday. Police say concern is growing for the elderly woman and have asked people in the area to check their gardens.
Irene is described as around 5ft with white hair. She was wearing a pink bobble hat, a plum coloured puffer jacket and brown cord trousers when she went missing.
Inspector Laura Stevenson said: “We are growing concerned for Irene’s welfare and asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch. Irene may have become disorientated so please check any private CCTV or dash-cam from the area and check in your gardens in case she has sought shelter.”Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3379 of Wednesday, December 27.