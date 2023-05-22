Edinburgh missing: Desperate search for 'vulnerable' boy Kai Robertson missing from Clermiston area
Concerns for ‘vulnerable’ boy missing from Edinburgh
A desperate seach has been launched to find a highly vulnerable teenage boy reported missing in Edinburgh.
Kai Robertson who was last seen in the Parkgrove Crescent area of Clermiston at around 1.35pm on Monday, May 22. The 13-year-old is described by police as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of shorts, white socks, black school shoes and was on a white micro-scooter. His family posted an appeal for help to find him on social media describing him as autistic and non verbal.
Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “Kai is highly vulnerable and concerns are growing for his welfare. Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Kai and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or, who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 1873 of 22 May, 2023.