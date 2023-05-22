News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Desperate search for 'vulnerable' boy Kai Robertson missing from Clermiston area

Concerns for ‘vulnerable’ boy missing from Edinburgh

By Jolene Campbell
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:29 BST

A desperate seach has been launched to find a highly vulnerable teenage boy reported missing in Edinburgh.

Kai Robertson who was last seen in the Parkgrove Crescent area of Clermiston at around 1.35pm on Monday, May 22. The 13-year-old is described by police as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of shorts, white socks, black school shoes and was on a white micro-scooter. His family posted an appeal for help to find him on social media describing him as autistic and non verbal.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “Kai is highly vulnerable and concerns are growing for his welfare. Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Kai and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or, who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

13-year-old Kai Robertson was reported missing from Edinburgh on Monday13-year-old Kai Robertson was reported missing from Edinburgh on Monday
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 1873 of 22 May, 2023.

