Kai Robertson who was last seen in the Parkgrove Crescent area of Clermiston at around 1.35pm on Monday, May 22. The 13-year-old is described by police as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of shorts, white socks, black school shoes and was on a white micro-scooter. His family posted an appeal for help to find him on social media describing him as autistic and non verbal.