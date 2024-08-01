Edinburgh missing: Family 'very worried' over missing vulnerable pensioner

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Aug 2024, 20:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The family of a vulnerable Edinburgh pensioner are “very worried” after she went missing in the Capital.

Police are asking the public to help locate Christine Norbury, known as Norma, who was last seen around Calder Drive, Edinburgh, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.

The missing 71-year-old is described as around 5ft. 10 inches in height, with a slim build and greyish, curly hair. When last seen she was wearing black jogging trousers, a blue raincoat with red flowers on it and carrying a black handbag. She may also be using a walking stick.

Christine Norbury, known as Norma, was last seen around 3.30pm on ThursdayChristine Norbury, known as Norma, was last seen around 3.30pm on Thursday
Christine Norbury, known as Norma, was last seen around 3.30pm on Thursday | police

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say extensive enquiries are under way to locate Ms Norbury and officers are checking any relevant CCTV images for additional information on where she may have gone.

Sergeant Lorraine Bain said: "Norma's family is very worried about her and they just want her home safe and well. If anyone has seen Norma or has any information about where she could be, please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2932 of August 1, 2024.

Related topics:EdinburghPensionerPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.