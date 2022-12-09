Edinburgh missing: Jordan Lacey last seen in Lumsden Square has been reported missing
Concern growing for missing 30-year-old man
Police searching for a 30-year-old man who is missing have said they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.
Jordan Lacey was spotted in Lumsden Square, Edinburgh, at around 3pm on Thursday but has not been seen since. He has links to West Lothian and Fife and is described as 6ft and of medium build.
Inspector Robert Richards, of Wester Hailes Police Station, is now appealing to the public to help in tracing him.
He said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jordan and we would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3518 of 8 December, 2022.”