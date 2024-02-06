Edinburgh missing: Police searching for missing woman Alison Campbell last seen in Murrayfield
Officers are searching the Cramond beach area after discovering her car there
Edinburgh police are appealing for information to help trace Alison Campbell who was last seen in Murrayfield in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Alison, 50, was last seen leaving a property in Murrayfield Avenue around 3.10am on February 6, when she drove off in her red Toyota Aygo. Her vehicle has since been located near Cramond beach and officers are focusing their search on the area.
Alison is 5ft3, of very slim build and has straight shoulder length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, a bright pink knitted scarf and black leather ankle boots. She normally wears a gold ring with a black onyx stone on her right hand.
Inspector Dougal Begg said: “Alison’s family are extremely concerned about her wellbeing and we are asking members of the public to keep a look out and report any sightings to police.”
Inspector Begg added: “Officers and the Coastguard are carrying out searches in the Cramond beach area and would urge anyone who has been there today to consider whether they may have seen a woman matching Alison’s description.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0535 of Tuesday, 6 February, 2024.