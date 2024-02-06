Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh police are appealing for information to help trace Alison Campbell who was last seen in Murrayfield in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Alison, 50, was last seen leaving a property in Murrayfield Avenue around 3.10am on February 6, when she drove off in her red Toyota Aygo. Her vehicle has since been located near Cramond beach and officers are focusing their search on the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison is 5ft3, of very slim build and has straight shoulder length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, a bright pink knitted scarf and black leather ankle boots. She normally wears a gold ring with a black onyx stone on her right hand.

Alison Campbell, 50, was last seen leaving a property in Murrayfield Avenue around 3.10am on Tuesday, February 6. Her vehicle has been found near Cramond beach

Inspector Dougal Begg said: “Alison’s family are extremely concerned about her wellbeing and we are asking members of the public to keep a look out and report any sightings to police.”

Inspector Begg added: “Officers and the Coastguard are carrying out searches in the Cramond beach area and would urge anyone who has been there today to consider whether they may have seen a woman matching Alison’s description.”