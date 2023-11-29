News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing person: police are trying to trace a 59-year-old man last seen in Edinburgh near York Place

Kenneth McLachlan was last seen near York Place at around 8am on Wednesday, 28 November, 2023
By Neil Johnstone
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Edinburgh police are appealing for information to trace a Dunfermline man who was seen in Edinburgh.

Kenneth McLachlan, 59, travelled to Edinburgh and was last seen in York Place around 8am on Wednesday, 28 November, 2023. He is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of stocky build and walks with a limp. Officers say he was wearing a black puffer jacket and a black beanie hat.

Sergeant Ross Crawford said: “Our enquiries have established that Kenneth has travelled to Edinburgh and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kenneth or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Kenneth McLachlan, 59, was last seen in York Place around 8am on Wednesday, 28 November, 2023. He is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of stocky build and walks with a limp. Officers say he was wearing a black puffer jacket and a black beanie hat. Photo: Police Scotland

Sergeant Crawford added: “I would also appeal to Kenneth himself to get in touch and let us know he is alright.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0280 of 28 November, 2023.

