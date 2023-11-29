Edinburgh missing person: police are trying to trace a 59-year-old man last seen in Edinburgh near York Place
Edinburgh police are appealing for information to trace a Dunfermline man who was seen in Edinburgh.
Kenneth McLachlan, 59, travelled to Edinburgh and was last seen in York Place around 8am on Wednesday, 28 November, 2023. He is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of stocky build and walks with a limp. Officers say he was wearing a black puffer jacket and a black beanie hat.
Sergeant Ross Crawford said: “Our enquiries have established that Kenneth has travelled to Edinburgh and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kenneth or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”
Sergeant Crawford added: “I would also appeal to Kenneth himself to get in touch and let us know he is alright.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0280 of 28 November, 2023.