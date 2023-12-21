Fiona Aitken was last seen in the Drylaw area around 10.20am on Wednesday, 20 December

Police in Edinburgh are growing concerned for the welfare of a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Fiona Aitken was last seen in the Drylaw area around 10.20am on Wednesday, 20 December. Fiona is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short blonde hair. She has a distinct polar bear tattoo on her arm. When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a light coloured zip top and dark blue shoes.

Officers added that it is believed she is driving her vehicle, a blue Volkswagen T-Roc registration SO21HLF. Police are now appealing to the public for information to help trace Fiona.

Sergeant Michael Thomson said: “Concerns are growing for Fiona’s welfare and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Fiona, her vehicle or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”