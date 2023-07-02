A desperate search is under way for an Edinburgh pensioner who has been reported missing.

Gilbert Miller was last seen in North Gyle Road, Corstorphine, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 2. He has not returned home and police say it is “out of character” for the 77-year-old. Gilbert is described as white, 5ft 11, and of slim to medium build. He has grey balding hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured fleece.

Inspector Alison Lawrie said: “This is out of character for Gilbert and concerns are growing for his welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. I am appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Gilbert or has any information on his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Gilbert Miller has been reported missing from Corstorphine