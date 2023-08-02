News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Search for 13-year-old Craigmillar boy Dylan Gibson last seen days ago

Dylan Gibson was last seen in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh on Monday evening, 31 July.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

A desperate search is under way for a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Craigmillar.

Dylan Gibson was last seen in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh on the evening of Monday, July 31. Dylan is described as 5 foot 6, white, slim build, brown hair, blue eyes and has acne on his forehead. It is unknown what clothes Dylan is wearing but he may be wearing a black puffer jacket, black Nike baseball cap with a small silver tick, and new black Reebok trainers.

Sergeant Craig Darling from Police Scotland said: “We are concerned for Dylan’s welfare and appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen him to contact the police immediately”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 4185 of July 31.

